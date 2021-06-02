A humble radio DJ who grew into a local force, 'Lugnut' Larry Louviere dies at 65

He had the big voice. He had the "gift of gab." He could be laid back. He could be energy. But over a lifetime as a radio and live event personality, it turned out that "Lugnut" Larry was really good at one thing in particular.
He made people feel good.
Larry Thomas Louviere Jr., known to his fans as Lugnut Larry, spent most of his working life behind the microphone at stations hailing from Louisiana to Mississippi to Bakersfield, where he also found a niche in local car culture. Louviere died May 26, a few months after learning he had pancreatic cancer. He was 65.
"From the beginning, he always had that voice," remembered Suzanne Louviere, one of Larry's four sisters.
As a high school student in his hometown of Lafayette, La., he was often called upon to make announcements over the campus' public address system, his sister said.
Little did they know they were igniting a calling that would last a lifetime.
Another sister, Melanie Lynch, said her brother's fun personality shined around people, whether they were listening on the air or happened to be in the same room.
"He was just a big cut-up, the life of the party," she said. "He entertained everyone ... all the time."
Kenn McCloud, afternoon DJ at KUZZ, said he and Larry were radio co-workers at one time, and always remained friends.
"We called Larry 'Laidback Larry' at KRAB/98-5 The Fox," McCloud said in a text. "He brought such a great demeanor to our sales team.
"Later he started running cameras for our live worship services at New Life Church. We always had fun moments before I'd play guitar," he said. "I always looked forward to hearing that booming, friendly voice."
Born in Lafayette on Oct. 17, 1955, Larry Louviere's Cajun roots and Louisiana drawl would follow him from place to place. But he landed his first radio job at age 18 in Lafayette, where he stayed until 1982 when he moved to Wyoming to work in the oil fields.
He fled Wyoming's frigid winters in 1988 and headed south to Greenville, Miss., where radio once again pulled him in. That's where he met and married his wife, Donna.
The couple had one daughter, Kayla.
"He was a wonderful father and provider," said Lynch.
A promise of a new job brought the family to Bakersfield in 2005. And while changing demographics made the job short-lived, Larry landed on his feet at KNZR 1560 AM and 97.7 FM. There he developed the show Cruisin' to the Oldies on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. He also served as producer on "The Terry Maxwell Show."
But it was in his role as one of two spokesmen for the nonprofit Bakersfield Car Club Council that gave the personality of Lugnut Larry the freedom to soar. The Council, which represents some 140 car clubs in the Kern County and beyond, and the Thursday Night Cruise-In held at Chuy's on Rosedale Highway became a staple of local car culture.
"It became a place for people to come together, people who have a common culture, the automobile," said Chris Addington, who worked for years with Larry to promote and organize car events across the region.
"Larry had a wonderful cadence," Addington said. "A great gift for gab and a wonderful voice."
The Council works with car clubs to raise money for charities at its myriad events. According to Addington, they have raised more than a half-million dollars for charities, most of which benefit children.
But Addington said Larry never took credit for that success, and neither does Addington.
"The credit goes to the people in the trenches," he said, the thousands of car club volunteers who do the work on the ground.
Nevertheless, Paul Nigh, a longtime friend of Larry's, believes his friend does deserve credit for the legacy of giving that has been so successful through the car club events.
"Larry had a talent for keeping people's attention," he said. "Larry's voice was a voice made for radio."
His passing leaves a void, said his sister, Melanie. Larry will be greatly missed.
McCloud agreed that humble, kind Lugnut Larry made a significant impact in his community.
"That Louisiana drawl will always reverberate in my mind," he said. "I'm so glad he found his voice and his home in Bakersfield. He will always be a Bakersfield legend."