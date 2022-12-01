A Hometown Christmas: Bakersfield's parade celebrates the start of the season

Jedi Knights, trombonists, firefighters and a Tyrannosaurus rex. On a cold, and at times drizzling winter night, each marched in succession to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the month of December.
For two hours Thursday, between 6 and 8 p.m., marching bands, fire trucks, retirees in Corvettes and Santa in his cherry red Mustang wound through the city streets while children chased after candy and stickers handed out from the floats.
“We really enjoy doing this every year,” said Ken Taylor, who drove his 1974 sky blue Corvette as part of the parade, dubbed A Hometown Christmas.
When they’re not taking trips to Lake Tahoe, Taylor said, he and his brother drive their cars for local high school homecomings and the annual Veterans Day Parade. He can’t remember which parade this is — at least his 20th.
“I have my granddaughter with me this year, so she’s in charge of decorating,” Taylor said.
Hundreds were present along the parade route that cut through much of downtown. Many arrived as early as 5 p.m., or earlier, to stake out a decent spot.
Of the 103 entries, there were 22 floats and 17 marching bands, ranging from elementary school to college. The rest were a mix of businesses, city and council officials, and other organizations that walked or rode in the parade.
“It’s a full parade this year,” parade coordinator Sylvia Cariker said. “We thought we might not get 100 entries, but we got a 103 … give me a break.”
It was Cariker’s first parade as lead organizer of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee, which organizes the annual event. She's been a volunteer since 1988.
“You know that trick with the people who balance the plates on a stick? It’s like that,” Cariker said. “It’s a lot of moving parts and they are all moving fast.”
Some in attendance didn’t necessarily come for the parade, but the side income that could come from it. Vendors selling toys and grilled meats patrolled the streets, selling to occasional passersby.
“Yeah, this stuff pretty much sells itself,” said Eric Radtke, a toy vendor. “I’m just here helping out a friend, but it’s a nice little side gig.”
While the art of the Christmas Parade is an old-time tradition, the individual elements — every stormtrooper, low-rider and rhinestone cowboy — reflect the traditions of the region as well as the contemporaries that make Bakersfield unique.
The parade, which was live streamed, will be rebroadcast on Christmas Day and New Year's on ABC23.