 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'A holistic standpoint': Many improvements made to city parks, many more to come

At a quarter past 3, the intersection of Potomac Avenue and South Owens Street bestirs suddenly on a weekday.

Children exit Owens Primary School and spill into the street, to the ire of the frazzled crossing guards. Many walk east to their homes in the Lakeview neighborhood or play basketball behind the school's fence-bound court. 

Coronavirus Cases