It all started with a single tenor saxophonist treating ticket-holders to jazz outside what was then called Centennial Garden on opening night, Oct. 2, 1998.
Since then, countless musical acts have come and gone, from legendary rock 'n' rollers and country music mega-stars to Mexican favorites and hip-hop artists.
An estimated 10 million people have filed through the front doors, coming even during the depths of the Great Recession.
"People don't stop living. They want to be entertained," said Steve Eckerson, general manager at AEG Bakersfield, which runs Rabobank Arena under a contract with the city.
The following is an incomplete list of musical highlights from Rabobank Arena's first 20 years:
1998: Neil Diamond
1999: Allman Brothers Band, Tori Amos, Foreigner, Jay-Z, Jethro Tull, Elton John, B.B. King, Mötley Crüe, Steve Miller Band
2000: Joe Cocker, Dixie Chicks, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Luis Miguel, Stone Temple Pilots, Tina Turner
2001: Backstreet Boys, Peter Frampton, Journey, Tony Keith, Linkin Park, Pantera, James Taylor
2002: Blink-182, Cher, Creed, Garbage, Hoobastank, Incubus, Korn, Avril Lavigne, No Doubt
2003: Dokken, Eagles, Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, Good Charlotte, Newfound Glory, Whitesnake, ZZ Top
2004: AFI, Green Day, Prince, Scorpions, Rod Stewart, Tesla
2005: Cher, Flyleaf, Head Automatica, Staind, Taproot, Village People,
2006: Black Eyed Peas, Bob Dylan, Eighteen Visions, Taking Back Sunday, Tool, Yellowcard
2007: Harry Connick Jr., Evanescence, Ricky Martin, Brad Paisley, Gwen Stefani, James Taylor
2008: Jimmy Eat World, Paramore, RBD, Red
2009: Buckcherry, Moody Blues, Mudvayne, Papa Roach, Saving Abel
2010: Airbourne, Athiarchists, Avenged Sevenfold, Conspiracy Theory, Daughtry, Halestorm, Hellyeah, Sugarland
2011: Black Label Society, Disciple, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Santana, Tenth Avenue North
2012: Kelly Clarkson, Hunter Hayes, Demi Lovato, Maná, Morrissey, Joan Sebastian, Yanni
2013: Pat Benatar, Cheap Trick, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band
2014: Gabriel Iglesias, Prince Royce, Gloria Trevi
2015: J Balvin, Florida Georgia Line, Juan Gabriel, Pitbull,
2016: Carcass, Easton Corbin, G-Eazy, Slayer, Swon Brothers, Testament, Carrie Underwood,
2017: Boston, Doll Skin, Nine Inch Nails, Ted Nugent, RaeLynn, Blake Shelton, Tobacco, Brett Young
2018: Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández, Jack White
