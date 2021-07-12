'A healing modality': Locals transforming virtual reality from gaming platforms to therapeutic uses for seniors

Jane Sears took a virtual ride aboard the International Space Station on Monday without leaving the comfort of Brookdale Riverwalk senior center in southwest Bakersfield.
"Oh, wow! Beautiful," the 88-year-old said, a virtual reality headset covering her eyes as she sat in a swiveling desk chair to take in the view that surrounded her from every direction, including a view of the blue planet Earth.
"That's awesome," she said. "That is totally awesome."
Virtual reality isn’t just for gamers anymore, said Chris Brickler, CEO and co-founder of Dallas-based MyndVR, the company that is partnering with Bakersfield-based Vaquero Energy, which is underwriting a program that allows 10 senior centers and hospices to receive free VR headsets.
"The therapeutic value is that it takes them out of these four walls to other places or interests," Brickler said. "That's really important to us. We're turning the content into a healing modality."
The project launch came Monday with the kickoff demonstration held in front of about two dozens residents at Brookdale.
Meanwhile, the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University has undertaken a study of the effectiveness of virtual reality in assisting aging individuals who may be affected by social isolation, depression or even boredom.
At Monday's event, several seniors took turns trying out the technology. Some experienced "Snow Day in Chicago," a virtual escape from the valley's extended heatwave.
Some were more adventurous and opted for flying in a jet fighter and landing on an aircraft carrier.
Others immersed themselves in "Puppies for Days."
"It's simply puppies that you get to play with and surround yourself with," said Ted Werth, MyndVR's chief financial officer and head of corporate development.
Pet therapy has long shown benefits for seniors, but can virtual animals help, too?
"For people in memory care, it calms their anxieties," said Mayde Hurley, director of resident programs at Brookdale.
Hurley said she has seen the virtual puppy party calm a resident suffering from dementia and the late-day confusion of sundowning.
"The pets have really made a change in her behavior," Hurley said. "The pets have actually calmed her and even made her laugh."
Of course, some get more out of virtual reality than others. Ron Holdsworth, a resident at Brookdale, is 99 and still sharp. He served in Britain's Royal Air Force during World War II as a rear gunner in a Halifax heavy bomber, during bombing missions over Nazi Germany.
Holdsworth, who turns 100 in September, seemed to enjoy the VR experience Monday, but he didn't appear to be as impressed as some of his fellow Brookdale residents.
Who knows? After risking your life one day to the next in air combat over war-torn Europe, maybe virtual reality feels a little tame compared to the real thing.