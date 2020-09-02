MORE INFORMATION

When asked about the case of Beauran R. O'Kane and the search for 59563, Lt. Col. Kenneth L. Hoffman of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency responded as follows:

Based on historical research and all information available, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency assessed the case of SEA1 Beauran R. O'Kane and that of his crewmates to be in the analytical category of Active Pursuit.

Active Pursuit cases are assessed by the agency to have sufficient information to justify research, investigation, or recovery operations in the field. These cases are the priority for operational planning and allocation of resources.

To put this in perspective, there are three additional categories that DPAA applies to the cases of unaccounted for Americans from past conflicts:

--Under Review: Cases are under review if they have not yet been placed in one of the other categories. If circumstances or new evidence are presented that cause a previously categorized case to be re-evaluated, the case will be categorized as under review until a new category determination can be made.

--Deferred: Deferred cases are assessed to have no new and/or viable leads, or have restrictions to site access which make field operations impractical.

--Non-recoverable: These cases are assessed to have negligible potential for accounting, such as cases in which remains are known to be deep sea losses, or were cremated or otherwise known to have been destroyed. This assessment is based on historical research, scientific analysis and the limits of current technology.

The DPAA has a global mission. More than 81,000 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf War and other conflicts. That is a staggering number, especially when you think about all of the family members who watched their loved one go off to war and never returned.

In recognizing these special Americans, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is doing everything we can to account for those who have never returned in the wartime service of our great nation.

Of the more than 81,000 missing, we estimate 39,000 are recoverable. If recovered, every person accounted for, no matter if it’s only a single tooth, is afforded a full military honors burial.

Last year, DPAA accounted for 203 Americans, a milestone for the agency. What that means is that 203 families now have answers after decades of uncertainty.

To date in Fiscal Year 2019, DPAA has accounted for more than 184 Americans from past conflicts, and we continue to conduct missions and activities across the globe to bring home more U.S. personnel.

We successfully operate in 46 nations all of which recognize our mission as a humanitarian endeavor. In Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, those governments are increasingly cooperative in assisting and expanding US efforts, with Vietnam doing more unilateral work.

Across the world, DPAA is partnering with universities and private organizations to accomplish more research, investigations, and recoveries.

This very day, 180 DPAA and Partner professionals are deployed in 8 different countries, and over the last few weeks, our teams have returned from Europe, Laos and the Solomon Islands, all having found remains.

Many months, and often years, of planning and research go into selecting a site before the actual excavation begins. An excavation will not begin until we believe we have pinpointed the location of a missing person.

Researchers and historians examine U.S. and host nation archives (museums, government archives, etc.); investigate any leads; and obtain oral histories from host-nation military and governmental officials who may provide information about a particular region or battle. Investigative Teams (IT) will follow up on leads by interviewing potential witnesses and locating and surveying potential sites where remains might be recovered.

Our goal is to obtain enough information to correlate a particular site with a specific missing person or persons. Once we believe we have a specific site located, a recommendation is made to conduct an excavation. Once an excavation is approved, recovery teams (RT) will be scheduled to enter a country and conduct an archaeological excavation to search for the remains of a missing person. An agency anthropologist or archaeologist leads the excavation.

We never lose sight of the fact that the families those 81,000 Americans are still waiting and hoping for answers. The mission of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is appropriately a sacred mission to search for, recover and identify those missing Americans in an unknown piece of earth, in a foreign land and return them home to American soil, and to their families.

The United States is committed to providing the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel from past conflicts to their families and the nation. Every unaccounted-for American is entitled to one certainty -- that he or she will not be forgotten. The men and women of DPAA are committed to honor their sacrifice.

Beauran R. O'Kane joined the U.S. Navy from California and was a member of Patrol Bombing Squadron 106. He was an aerial gunner aboard the Privateer when it went down on June 1, 1945, and he was killed in the incident. His remains have not been located or identified following the war and he is still unaccounted for. Today, Seaman First Class O'Kane is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.