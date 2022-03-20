A family seeks answers after fatal collision on Union Avenue; Caltrans announces plans for improvements

A family is searching for answers after a recent fatal collision on a road that’s seen more than two dozen deadly accidents in the last two years.
Raven Mora, 30, was riding a bicycle on South Union Avenue around 2:52 a.m. March 7 when she was struck by a vehicle from behind and died at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner’s office. The driver fled, according to California Highway Patrol officers who are still trying to determine the identity of their suspect.
City and state officials are hopeful these types of collisions will be less frequent as a result of plans for safety upgrades on Union Avenue, which were presented Wednesday to the Bakersfield City Council by California Department of Transportation officials responsible for management of the road.
In the meantime, Mora’s relatives are left to deal with the loss of a family member, while asking for the community’s help to find out what happened.
“She had a great personality,” said Caroline Prado, a family member who also asked anyone with information to please come forward. “Anybody who met her, they enjoyed talking to her.”
Officer Robert Rodriguez, spokesman for the Bakersfield area CHP office, said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
“CHP is pursuing all available avenues to locate a suspect,” he added.
Union Avenue concerns
Bakersfield Police Department officers who patrol the area are familiar with the concerns about Union Avenue.
Union Avenue has seen the most collisions of any street the department patrols, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the BPD. The thoroughfare experiences a high level of pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day, which may explain the increased danger of the road, he added. Police have conducted operations such as jaywalking enforcement to dissuade people from walking into traffic, Pair said.
During a December news conference held by local officials pushing for the state to make safety improvements on the road, Bakersfield City Councilman Bob Smith mentioned there had been 28 traffic-related deaths on Union in the last two years but zero state investment, according to previous reporting in The Californian.
Smith, the council’s Ward 4 representative, is chairman of the region's transportation coordinator, the Kern Council of Governments. At the time, Smith also said concerns about the collisions are part of why he avoids the street when he rides his bicycle.
However, a Caltrans official said there are a number of improvements planned for the road. The agency presented plans to create additional space for nonmotorists during Wednesday’s presentation to City Council.
Lane changes, other safety improvements
The changes discussed during Caltrans’ presentation couldn’t happen quickly enough for some.
“Finally, (Caltrans is) acting with the urgency that this situation demands,” City Councilman Eric Arias, whose Ward 1 includes stretches of Union Avenue, said Friday in a phone interview with The Californian. Arias added Caltrans quickly responded to the December press conference he held with Smith, Councilman Andrae Gonzales and county Supervisor Leticia Perez, where they urged the agency to upgrade Union Avenue.
Christian Lukens, a Caltrans public information officer, said a number of initiatives were presented at Wednesday's meeting.
Lukens said Union Avenue will be upgraded by removing a travel lane in each direction between Brundage Lane and 12th Street in an effort to slow traffic and have pedestrians cross fewer lanes.
The plan also explained the cons of reducing a lane, which include an increase of congestion or possible congestion-related crashes, fewer gaps to enter or cross the highway and the difficulty of future lane restoration, if needed, according to Lukens.
Caltrans is also looking at adding a “cycle track, similar to a bike lane but has a wide buffer area with a raised physical element, in this case, a channelizer, to enhance safety,” also at Brundage Lane and 12th Street, Lukens said. The presentation to the City Council also noted the upgrades are expected to be under construction by 2023.
Lukens added Caltrans and the city of Bakersfield have had several meetings in recent months and “will continue to work together to determine appropriate improvements and how they will be implemented.
“Caltrans aims to accommodate all modes of transportation and the safety of vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and bicyclists,” he added.
Two other projects include a pedestrian hybrid beacon on Golden State Avenue at 8th Street and curb ramp upgrades along Golden State Avenue.
City officials are welcoming upgrades that can help make Union Avenue safer.
“The tragedy of Union Avenue … (has) happened far too often,” Arias said. “It has frankly ripped families apart.
“I don't think (these projects) can come fast enough,” Arias added.
Anyone with information about the March 7 hit-and-run collision can contact the CHP's Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.