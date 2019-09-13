"Beneath the waves, a story has been waiting 74 years to be told."
Those words introduce viewers to a video trailer created by the O'Kane family of Bakersfield who, for three generations, have pored over every detail surrounding the crash of a military plane in the waning weeks of World War II.
Why have they cared so hard for so long about this plane numbered 59563?
Because Seaman 1st Class Beauran R. O'Kane, a graduate of East Bakersfield High School, was in the doomed Privateer aircraft along with 11 other crewmen when it went down in enemy waters on June 1, 1945, during a reconnaissance mission over Japanese-held Singapore.
Beauran was just 19. And his disappearance has haunted his family ever since.
More importantly, they believe they know exactly where he is.
"We've been building a story. We want an ending," Faye Hausman, Beauran's sister-in-law, said as she and other members of the family gathered this week at a home north of Bakersfield to tell the story of what they have discovered — and what they someday hope will come of their efforts.
At the head of the hunt is Jeff O’Kane, 44, Beauran's great-nephew.
"This is my job now. I work and I tell this story," said Jeff O'Kane.
But it's not a one-person job, he said.
THE TELEGRAM
On June 6, 1945, a Western Union telegram arrived at 1400 Monterey St. in east Bakersfield. It was addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde J. O'Kane.
"I deeply regret to inform you ..." the telegram begins. And a family's world was torn asunder.
Signed by Vice Adm. Randall Jacobs, the telegram contained almost no details, except to inform the grieving parents that their son was missing in action. He also cautioned them not to divulge the name of Beauran's "ship of station" to "prevent possible aid to our enemies."
Over the months and years that followed, everything was kept. Every scrap of information, every communication from the Navy, every photo, was filed away.
"Beauran's brother Clyde had a lot of this. He gave it to my father to find out the story of exactly what happened," Jeff O'Kane said. "Eventually, Clyde passed it all on to my father."
In 1997, more than 50 years after the death of Beauran O'Kane, Jeff's dad, Michael O'Kane, traveled to the Philippines where he stumbled upon a World War II memorial at the Manila American Cemetery.
There he found Beauran's name memorialized on the Walls of the Missing.
'KEEPING THIS ALIVE'
In June 2002, the family struck gold.
The day of the crash, Beauran's aircraft was part of a two-plane photo-reconnaissance mission over Singapore Harbor. The second plane, a B-24 Liberator very similar to the PB4Y-2 Privateer, had a 13th man on board. That man was an Army photographer.
"That's when dad actually met with a witness, Victor Walters, of San Diego," O'Kane recalled.
Walters had been a waist gunner on the port side of the Liberator. And he had copies of photos that had been captured by the photographer aboard the B-24.
The photos were a revelation. They included shots of the crippled Privateer, smoke streaming from one of its four engines. Even enemy aircraft, many of which were damaged or destroyed by the brave gunners aboard both planes, were captured on film.
As important as the photos were, it would later be under Jeff O'Kane's watch that new technologies, combined technologies and innovative techniques were used to eventually pinpoint the location of the crash in the South China Sea.
"Jeff is keeping this alive," said Nancy O'Kane, another member of the extended family.
'OUR PATIENCE IS RUNNING OUT'
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is the government agency charged with locating, identifying (often through DNA matching) and repatriating the remains of service members declared missing in action.
Lt. Col. Kenneth L. Hoffman, an officer with the agency, said in an email that Beauran O'Kane's case is among those that justify the spending of resources that might ultimately support possible recovery operations.
Based on historical research and all information available, Hoffman said, the DPAA assessed the O'Kane case and that of his crewmates "to be in the analytical category of Active Pursuit," making these cases "the priority for operational planning and allocation of resources."
That's good news, right?
Nearly eight decades have passed, and with time running out for family members of Beauran's crewmates — and for members of his own family — Jeff O'Kane would like to see a stronger sense of urgency from DPAA.
"Our patience is running out," he said
They still love Beauran O'Kane. The love is evidenced by the tears that still spring to their eyes when they talk about their long ordeal, their decades-long search that has spanned three generations.
A gravestone now stands at Arlington National Cemetery engraved with the name Beauran R. O'Kane, a 19-year-old aerial gunner who still had his whole life ahead of him when he was lost to the fire of war and the salty waters of the South China Sea.
"Of course, he is not there," Jeff O'Kane said of the hallowed ground of Arlington.
Faye Hausman is the last member of the O'Kane family to have known Beauran, to have hugged him and kissed him and seen his dancing eyes and Irish face.
"Even if we can't bring Beans home," she said, calling Beauran by his family nickname, "even if it was just a piece of his shoe or something ..."
Even that might be enough.
