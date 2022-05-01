A day at the dachschund races

Tongues and ears flapped furiously in the wind Sunday as Kern Canine Activities hosted its first ever Wiener Dog Racing event, featuring about two dozen dachschunds and several other small breeds.
The race was hosted on the Monica Street home of one of the KCA's organizers, and also included a trick dog competition and and a costume contest.
The competition split the competitors into four divisions, one for novice racers, one for advanced racers, one for senior dogs who are 9 years or older and one for "wiener wannabes," small dogs under 25 pounds who can comfortably fit in the starting box.
For more information about Kern Canine Activities, visit facebook.com/KernCanineActivities.