Sometimes addiction can make us feel like we're chained to it. Even when our spirit has the ability to soar.
So said Deacon Francis Moore, a center coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center on Baker Street.
Moore should know. He works at the ground-level with homeless individuals — he calls them family — who often struggle with addiction, but come to the center each morning for coffee, breakfast and maybe a shower.
On Tuesday afternoon, Moore led a memorial and prayer service for a regular guest of the center, Preston A. Musquez, 41, who died across the street from the center in east Bakersfield late last month, the result of an apparent drug overdose.
"We come together here because we recognize Preston as not only our friend, as a brother, as a boyfriend, as a grandson and a son, we recognize him as a child of God, which he is," Moore said.
Preston's death hit many of the homeless guests especially hard, SVDP said in a news release this week. The center offered them support, comfort and the chance to mourn together as a community and to remember Musquez, especially the good he had to offer.
"We know they face lots of challenges throughout the day and into the evening," Business and Center Coordinator Oscar Zubiran said of the center's homeless guests.
He said he hoped the prayer service would give them strength in the days to come.
"The more we learn of Preston's death, it really was shocking and hurtful," Zubiran told the gathering of about 20.
For a group that is vulnerable to violence, illness and extreme stress, dealing with the loss of one of their own seemed almost too much to ask.
Following a rendition of the spiritual "Amazing Grace," performed by a guitarist-vocalist and a harmonica player, a few who knew the deceased stood up to share their thoughts and memories of Musquez.
Many remembered his easy smile and remarked on his laughter and powerful personality.
Preston Musquez's fiancée, Mysti McGuire, said she was with Preston the night he died.
"I also had what he had," she recalled of the night of her boyfriend's death. She remembered very little except that she woke up in the hospital.
And Preston did not.
John Killion said Preston stayed with him when he first became homeless. Eventually they both found themselves on the street.
"Preston was my friend," he said.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.
