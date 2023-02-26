 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'A call to serve my country': Teacher fulfills calling leading cadets at Greenfield Middle School

While growing up in the San Fernando Valley, Maria McBride, now a Greenfield Middle School history teacher, said she felt a calling to serve her country.

McBride, then Maria Robles, joined the U.S. Navy. She served for four years in a construction battalion in Gulfport, Miss., before pursuing a career in education.

Coronavirus Cases