'A call to serve my country': Teacher fulfills calling leading cadets at Greenfield Middle School

While growing up in the San Fernando Valley, Maria McBride, now a Greenfield Middle School history teacher, said she felt a calling to serve her country.
McBride, then Maria Robles, joined the U.S. Navy. She served for four years in a construction battalion in Gulfport, Miss., before pursuing a career in education.
“I always had a call to serve my country because I have an immigrant background,” McBride said. “My parents emigrated from Mexico to the U.S., so I always thought that one way to repay my country was to serve. This country has done so much for my family.”
During this academic year at Greenfield, McBride said she again felt a calling, to become a California Cadet Corps adviser. She took it a step further. She completed work in the Commandant Training Academy to become a captain through the California Military Department, essentially providing her with more leadership in the program.
“My heart tells me to serve and it’s a calling,” McBride said. “I want to teach that to my kids.”
She said the California Cadets Corps program at Greenfield is not about encouraging students to pursue military duty. The program teaches the students positive attributes such as discipline, mental toughness and leadership through activities such as campus cleanups, being dressed in uniform and taking care of the uniform.
Nice cop, mean cop
McBride is a co-adviser to the cadet program at Greenfield with fellow history teacher Juan Ocampo, a U.S. Army veteran who worked previously for the Bakersfield Police Department.
McBride is the nice cop and Ocampo is usually the mean cop to the Greenfield cadets.
Ocampo laughed and nodded his head in agreement when he heard of the assessment. Ocampo, a Bakersfield High alumnus, said he wants to push the cadets because many of them don’t realize their potential.
He said he struggled in education as a child, but gained motivation from teachers. His experiences gave him incentive to become a teacher, he said.
“I want to be here to mentor kids,” Ocampo said. “I have a soft spot, especially for kids who get into trouble because that was me. This program tends to help these kids to learn responsibility, discipline and mental toughness.”
Ocampo said McBride fits perfectly as a co-adviser for the Greenfield cadets.
Ocampo’s strengths are more related to marching and exercising.
McBride uses many of the skills she used in the Navy. She provides organization to the cadet program, maintaining records on the cadets. She orders any needed supplies.
She also can connect well with the female cadets.
“I look up to her,” said Gaby Islas, a Greenfield eighth-grader who is a cadet. “She’s also my history teacher. I get to spend more time with her. Her being in the cadet program, she understands us more. ... She understands some of the stuff we go through.”
Cadets selflessly serving
Fridays for the Greenfield cadets mean it’s time to wear their beige-colored uniforms. During their second-period cadet class Friday, they lined up together under the direction of McBride and Ocampo.
McBride announced cadets who recently earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Later, during the class, which took place outdoors, Ocampo singled out 13 cadets who did not wear their uniforms. He assigned them extra exercise drills.
“This tends to be a tough area,” Ocampo said of southeast Bakersfield, where the middle school on Pacheco Road is located. “A lot of these kids come from diverse backgrounds, different home situations. Some of them are tougher than others. I think the kids benefit from the experiences that help them be responsible like wearing their uniform nice and neat, or getting good grades and staying out of trouble.”
Logan Thomas, a Greenfield eighth-grader, said the cadet program helped him take control of his anger issues. Ocampo and McBride helped Thomas turn his focus toward community service, integrity and respect. The service the cadets provide is selfless, McBride said.
The cadets also learn leadership skills and how to start and complete tasks. Thomas is an S5 cadet, essentially a reporter who gathers information about cadets or events involving the cadets.
“It’s an amazing program,” Thomas said. “I used to have problems with my anger, but now I’m more in control of it.”
There are 89 Greenfield students in the cadet program, which is among two known at middle schools in Kern County, McBride said.
Some students have fallen out of the program, McBride said, because it becomes too rigorous for them.
McBride believes the program can only benefit the students and the school. She plans to collect data that will prove students who are in the cadet program excel in academics.
“The applied leadership will not only help them in middle school but it will transfer to high school and the civilian world,” said McBride, who has been a teacher at the school for six years. “Knowing how to take charge, and starting and completing an activity, at the very least if they can learn that from the program, that’s a win for us.”