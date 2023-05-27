The rhythm of the wind carried the morning.
Here, at this national shrine known as the Bakersfield National Cemetery, the movement of the air seemed to sustain the ceremony held Saturday in honor of the women and men who gave the ultimate sacrifice — their very lives — in service to their nation.
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, who served in the U.S. Army, offered a prayer, punctuated by words seeking God's comfort for veterans who still battle the sights and the sounds and the colors of war.
"Do not let your hearts be troubled," Grove implored, asking that God grant these veterans an abiding peace.
For Saturday morning was a time of peace, even though tears were shed, too.
The sights: The Kern County Fire Department's garrison flag fluttering in the wind. Families bowing down to place American flags and flowers at the gravesites of their loved ones. Veterans bedecked with caps noting their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The 44 American flags lining the drive to the ceremonial pavilion.
The sounds: A gentle breeze rustling the mighty oak trees. The Bakersfield High School Band playing patriotic songs. The Kern County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard breaking the silence with a rifle salute. The roar of the Bakersfield Freedom Riders' motorcycles.
The colors: The Honor Guard presenting the colors. The crowd, many wearing red, white and blue. The vibrant hues of the wreath ceremonially laid by Larry Gillette, president of the Bakersfield Freedom Riders.
"What a beautiful day to commemorate freedom," Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said.
The Tejon Ranch Co. donated the land for the cemetery in 2008, ushering in "a place of honor for those who served with honor," said Barry Zoeller, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at Tejon Ranch. On a foggy, cold Dec. 7, 2008, ground was broken for the cemetery. The first Memorial Day ceremony was held in 2010.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Smith, deputy director of the Europe-Mediterranean directorate at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, noted that on the fields of gold, some graves are marked "unknown."
There are 725-plus men and women who work to recover and identify the remains of the missing. And their work pays dividends for their families — from October 2021 to October 2022, they accounted for 166 service members. Yet nearly 81,000 are unaccounted for — from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Cold War.
"May God bless the fallen, and their families, and the United States of America," Smith said.
Zoeller, the ceremony's emcee, noted that in Vietnam, a Huey helicopter meant help was on the way.
You might say a rescue from terrible sights, sounds and colors had arrived.
On Saturday, Zoeller invited everyone to "keep your eyes on the sky" as the Kern County Fire Department's Helicopter 408 circled the cemetery grounds twice, hovered above the tall American flag, and rendered a "salute" to the fallen.
Eyes gazed skyward. The sky was clear, the chopper broke through the quiet and its siren sounded.
And the rhythm of the wind picked up.
