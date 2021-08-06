A 58-year-old man hit another car and dies on Hwy 99

A 58-year-old man hit another car while speeding and died on Hwy 99, north of Belle Terrace at 9:35 p.m. Thursday.
California Highway Patrol officers determined that traffic slowed because of a prior collision when the 58-year-old driver’s car collided with the car of Riverside resident 41-year-old J. Rodrigeuz-Aguilar.
The speeding car blocked lanes on Hwy 99 South; he was pinned inside of his 2005 Ford and suffered major injuries. Once the driver was extricated from the car, he died at the scene.
Rodriguez-Aguilar suffered minor injuries. The identity of the deceased man will be released through the coroner’s office.