Kern County reported 94 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, according to the Kern County Public Health Services website.
Total cases of COVID-19 now stands at 28,234 with 240 confirmed deaths. County health officials report that just under 11,000 of those cases have recovered or are presumed to have recovered. About 17,000 are recovering at home or in the hospital.
Hospitalizations of patients with coronavirus have decreased substantially in recent weeks and the county's overall situation is improving though it is still on the state's watchlist.
The county's case rate was 236 new cases per 100,000 residents over a recent 14-day period. In order for schools to reopen the case rate must be 100 or below over 14 days.
