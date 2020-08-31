The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
Total county case count now stands at 29,334 while virus-related deaths remain at 286.
According to county data, about 15,000 people have either recovered or are presumed to have recovered from coronavirus.
State data shows that 115 patients are being treated at Kern County hospitals, 34 of which are in the ICU.
(2) comments
Wait.....Democrats have an idea.........Let’s require all nursing homes to admit COVID positive patients!............How did that work out for Cuomo?
Who doesn’t care about seniors? Please.
183,000 deaths. An estimated 100,000 of those dead were our Elders. Who cares, right? They already lived their lives, right? Expendable according to Trump supporters. Seniors don't have a voice. They can't protest in the streets. Other cultures value their seniors, their experience, their wisdom. Not Americans.
What if those 100,000 had been children? That's what I thought.
