At 93, Jim Elder is not your run-of-the-mill nonagenarian.
The longtime proprietor of Sequoia Paint Co. in east Bakersfield is known by those closest to him for many things. He's a hard worker who poured his life into his business. He's ornery but also incredibly generous. And he's got a zest for life that even a pandemic can't snuff out.
In December, while in the process of selling his business and receiving treatment for metastatic prostate cancer, Elder contracted COVID-19 and spent five days in the hospital. At one point, Elder said he was drifting off to sleep and was certain he wouldn't wake up.
But he did. And now he can add beating COVID-19 to the list of accomplishments in his long life.
"He is a character, a one-of-a-kind, that’s for sure," said Dorene Rodriquez, who was Elder's bookkeeper at the paint store for 40 years before the business changed hands at the start of the year. "You’ll never meet someone like him."
Rodriquez said that Elder came to work every day up until he contracted COVID-19 in early December. He had a routine. He showed up at 8:30 a.m. and left around 3:30 or 4 p.m. He even came in every Saturday. And he ate lunch out every day at Mexicali, Wool Growers and Bill Lee's, Rodriquez said.
"His business was his life," she said.
Elder was born and raised in Arkansas until he joined the Navy and then ended up in Los Angeles, where he met his wife, Eloise. He only had a fifth-grade education, he said, but went to night school and became a paint chemist. He and his wife moved to Bakersfield and he opened the paint shop in 1962 in Old Town Kern, where it still stands. The couple had two children and three grandchildren.
"I always worked with the best people. I was more energetic than everyone else. It always gave me an edge and made me smarter," Elder said of his time in night school. "And I'm one good paint chemist."
In addition to the store, Elder had a manufacturing plant next door where the paint was made. He said his clients included major local companies including Grimmway Farms and The Wonderful Co. He was know for inventing a type of paint specifically for use inside cold storage facilities, where standard paints often turned yellow and peeled off the walls.
"I'm a workaholic," he said in a recent phone interview, sitting passenger-side in his car, a luxury Maybach, as his granddaughter Christina Coyle drove him home from an appointment. "I’m the most happiest when I’m working. I think I can do or fix anything."
"As soon as I get over these bugs I’ll be doing something," he said of his recent illnesses.
The past year has brought change for Elder. With restaurants closed to indoor dining due to the pandemic, he could no longer go out to lunch. Last year, he decided it was time to sell the business and it officially changed hands Jan. 1. He is still recovering from his fight against the virus, those close to him said, but with the help of his granddaughter, who seems to have inherited Elder's spunk, he still gets out and about.
Coyle, 35, grew up in Bakersfield but lived elsewhere until a few years ago when she moved back to help care for her grandparents. Her grandmother, Eloise, developed dementia and now lives at Brookdale Riverwalk. Coyle and her grandfather go visit her there regularly.
Coyle worked at the paint store for some time but now spends her days driving Elder to appointments, picking up takeout orders, helping him with reorganizing projects and writing his "hate mail," as she calls it. Elder is known for writing opinionated letters, though Coyle says she does most of the writing these days while he dictates to her.
"He wants to let everyone know who is the boss," she said.
Elder isn't shy about his wealth but he also has simple tastes. He treats his $200,000 vehicle "like a Dodge Neon," Coyle says, constantly telling her to turn here and stop there while she's behind the wheel. And he'd rather eat canned soup than anything else, she said.
"If you looked at Grandpa you wouldn’t think he’d had money," she said. "He doesn't try to fit in with the rich crowds."
His signature look is jeans with a big belt buckle, a shirt, suspenders and a cowboy hat.
"Grandpa says he got rich by going to work early, staying late and not drinking Starbucks," Coyle said.
Elder later said: "I say lots of hard work and drinking whiskey."
And with hard work came the money to play. He kept boats at the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club in Oxnard. He's owned deluxe motor homes and always had horses.
Coyle remembers as a child going on lavish trips to the coast, where her grandfather would whisk everyone off in a limo, put them up in condos and hold big barbecues.
"My lifestyle ... always I go wherever they got a beautiful bar, where they got good food," Elder said. "I talk to people I like and leave everybody else alone. And if you like me a dozen people can have lunch on me."
Behind the rugged exterior, Elder is also a giving man, supporting friends and family whenever he had the opportunity.
"He has financed so many things for so many people," said Rodriquez, his former bookkeeper. Elder helped finance a business Rodriquez's parents bought, she said, and sold a paint store he owned in Delano to her brother.
"There’s probably not an employee he hasn’t financed a car for or helped out financially," Rodriquez said.
In 2018, he also donated $100,000 to the Bakersfield College sports program.
Though he teases his granddaughter about the four dogs she owns, he also had a soft spot for horses and stray animals, Coyle said. She recalled one of the shop dogs her grandfather took in, a female pit bull who was so skittish and scared she would only relieve herself in Elder's office. He never got mad about it, she recalled, he'd just call out for her to come clean it up.
Elder's oncologist, Dr. Ravi Patel of Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, said that despite having terminal cancer, the disease won't take Elder anytime soon. He's responding to treatment and his recent scans look good, Patel said.
"This guy is not checking out, I can tell you that for sure," Patel said. "He’s 93 and has cancer and has been through COVID, and yet he's not depressed, he's a joy to talk to and he's full of life."
Patel said some might question why you would treat prostate cancer in a patient as old as Elder but he said the treatment isn't overly aggressive and doesn't adversely impact his quality of life.
"It’s important to remember that all life is precious at any age," Patel said. "He's a vibrant, active guy."
Though Elder no longer has a business to run, he's content to see what more life has to offer.
"(Dr. Patel) wants to keep me living," he said, "and I want him to do so also."