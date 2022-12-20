9 suspects netted in kidnapping, labor trafficking case referred to federal prosecutors

Nine people arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and labor trafficking 16 people will have their cases referred to federal prosecutors rather than face state charges, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
State crimes will not be filed after reviewing Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports, DA’s spokesman Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel wrote in an email, but federal charges related to alien smuggling and illegal entry may be appropriate.
These charges may only be brought by federal prosecutors, he added. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office will consider charges.
This investigation began after a man banged on people’s doors and yelled for help very late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and learned the man escaped from a house where he was held against his will along with his wife, child and 13 others. He told deputies he was smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Victims ranged from 8 to 66 years old, according to the KCSO.
Deputies rescued them all from residences in the 600 block of South Haley Street and 500 block of Sloan Lane.
Seven people — including two 16-year-olds — were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, human trafficking for labor purposes and child endangerment. Two others were also arrested on suspicion of these allegations but not a child endangerment charge.
Every suspect was in custody as of 5:39 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear what charges, if any, the teenagers face.
Anyone with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.