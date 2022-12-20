 Skip to main content
9 suspects netted in kidnapping, labor trafficking case referred to federal prosecutors

Nine people arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and labor trafficking 16 people will have their cases referred to federal prosecutors rather than face state charges, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

State crimes will not be filed after reviewing Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports, DA’s spokesman Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel wrote in an email, but federal charges related to alien smuggling and illegal entry may be appropriate.

