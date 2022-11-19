 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

9 graduate from Kern Leaders Academy

TaxAwardsDinner-Cam2-21.jpg

Graduates of the Kern Leaders Academy are honored at Bakersfield Country Club.

 Courtesy of Heise Media

Nine Kern County residents have graduated from the Kern Leaders Academy, 72 hours of training to learn more about themselves and the communities where they work.

The program conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund is "designed to assist in the development of visionary community leaders who recognize that a healthy business climate leads to a strong economy, which is necessary for a vibrant community," according to an academy news release.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections