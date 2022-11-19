9 graduate from Kern Leaders Academy

Nine Kern County residents have graduated from the Kern Leaders Academy, 72 hours of training to learn more about themselves and the communities where they work.
The program conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund is "designed to assist in the development of visionary community leaders who recognize that a healthy business climate leads to a strong economy, which is necessary for a vibrant community," according to an academy news release.
“Every year, prominent faculty and staff from major companies and industries in Kern County come together to train the cohort and advance the level of discussion on issues that affect our region. Students were able to access first-hand knowledge and have important discussions about the current challenges our county is facing today. In turn, Kern County’s future business and civic progress will be greatly enhanced by these up-and-coming visionary leaders," Mike Turnipseed, academy director and executive director of Kern County Taxpayers Association, said in the news release.
The graduates honored at a dinner at Bakersfield Country Club are:
• Shane Cox, operations and finance officer for Adventist Health Kern County Network
• Leon Delouth, founding member and senior organizer for All Of Us Or None Bakersfield
• Brian Holt, business manager and financial secretary of IBEW Local 428
• Christine Lollar, regional director of grants for Adventist Health
• Jonathan Medina, district fiscal analyst for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools
• Bill Mell, owner of Bill Mell & Associates
• Annamarie Oddo, marketing and promotions associate for Kern County’s Office of Countywide Communications
• Isarel Perez-Hernandez, finance director for the city of Wasco
• Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, Delano City Council member