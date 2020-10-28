Kern County Public Health Services reported 87 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.
That means 34,124 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus since reporting on the pandemic began in mid-March. The number of people who have died from their illness remains at 420.
Public Health says more than 23,000 people have recovered or are believed to have recovered from coronavirus.
The state reports that 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units as of Tuesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.