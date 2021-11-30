80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day to be commemorated Tuesday at Union Cemetery

It was a beautiful Sunday morning on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. It seemed like the start of another perfect day in paradise.
But the roar of incoming aircraft foretold a different story.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, an event that left more than 2,400 dead, the U.S. Pacific fleet heavily damaged — and thrust America fully into the firestorm of World War II.
The United Veterans of Kern Memorial and Pearl Harbor Day Association will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony beginning at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at Historic Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Ave.
The event will include a ceremonial laying of wreaths, guest speakers and a special musical guest. All in attendance will receive a complimentary lei.
Event organizer Marc Sandall said the ceremony will honor service members from Kern County who perished in the attack, and recognize those who survived.
Remembering Pearl Harbor is essential, Sandall said. Remembering and honoring those who died is basic to what it means to be an American.
The public is invited.