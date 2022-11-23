8 simple steps to stay out of debt this holiday season

The holiday shopping season has been underway for weeks with major retailers like Walmart kicking off their first Black Friday sales event Nov. 7 featuring an HP 11.6” Chromebook for $79 and TCL 55" Class 4K Smart Roku TV for just $188.
Other big box stores including Lowe's, Target and Kohl's dropped doorbuster deals even earlier, rolling out pre-Black Friday sales as early as Nov. 3 and 4. With all this deal frenzy though comes a lot of confusion on what to buy now and what to wait to buy. The reality is, not everything is a good buy on Black Friday or any of these pre-doorbuster sales. Avoid these Black Friday pitfalls and learn how to shop wisely this holiday season.
Beware of doorbusters
These could be made of inferior quality and missing key components and features to keep prices low. Not to mention, off-brand electronics may not hold up as well. Research models and assess the quality of home goods and clothing material in person to determine the value.
Rethink that rebate
A Black Friday deal that requires you to mail in a rebate may not be worth it, especially if there are other steps that you can't complete such as including a product barcode on a gift. In the end, a smaller instant discount from another store could be better. Look for coupons via deal aggregators like CouponCabin.com to find the steepest discount.
Focus on the fine print
This is where you can learn about limited quantities or if a deal is valid for online or in-store only, all of which is very important to know before you head out shopping so you don't miss out on a specific offer. Retailers may host different deals online versus in-store, so don't assume you're going to get the same deal. Some sales may be limited in quantity, so unless you're planning to camp out the night before, it may not be worth your time to go to the store. Not to mention, return policies may be limited on Black Friday sales, so read the fine print carefully before purchasing. You definitely don't want to get stuck with a restocking fee on a purchase you aren't totally sure of.
Beat dynamic pricing
Retailers will fluctuate prices throughout the holidays while inflating original prices to make deals look like a better value. Review price histories via CamelCamelCamel.com to verify a product's true original price and set sale alerts using Honey's DropList so you know when an item goes on sale.
Better sales after Black Friday
While there are plenty of good deals to take advantage of during Black Friday, some items are better to buy later. For example, beauty and footwear is best to buy on Cyber Monday, toys will be marked down further the last two weeks of December and winter apparel is cheapest the last few days before Christmas, and right after. If you're eyeing bedding and linens, hold off for the best prices during January's White Sales. Finally, mark your calendar for Travel Deal Tuesday on Nov. 29 to find the best deals on airfare, hotels and car rentals via Hopper.com.
Don't cave for store card discounts
Retailers will be pushing store credit card savings over the holiday season and you may be tempted to open a new account to score an additional 10 percent to 20 percent off your Black Friday purchase, but don't do it. Store cards have notoriously high interest rates while offering low credit limits and many fees. Not to mention, limited reward earning and redemption options. You're better off opening a new cash-back card that gives you a sign-up bonus and will allow you to put the money earned on your purchases toward your statement balance to help pay it off. Review cash-back credit cards at sites like CardRates.com.
Dodge temptations
Stores hope to lure you in with various sales knowing that you are likely to walk out with way more than you planned. Tame your temptations by shopping with a detailed list and track your purchases using a gifting app like Santa's Bag where you can list each recipient and budget per person. Leaving credit cards at home and bringing just cash is another way to deter unnecessary purchases and excessive spending.
Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Andrea at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.