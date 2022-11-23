 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8 simple steps to stay out of debt this holiday season

Andrea Woroch

Bakersfield money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

The holiday shopping season has been underway for weeks with major retailers like Walmart kicking off their first Black Friday sales event Nov. 7 featuring an HP 11.6” Chromebook for $79 and TCL 55" Class 4K Smart Roku TV for just $188.

Other big box stores including Lowe's, Target and Kohl's dropped doorbuster deals even earlier, rolling out pre-Black Friday sales as early as Nov. 3 and 4. With all this deal frenzy though comes a lot of confusion on what to buy now and what to wait to buy. The reality is, not everything is a good buy on Black Friday or any of these pre-doorbuster sales. Avoid these Black Friday pitfalls and learn how to shop wisely this holiday season.

Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Andrea at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget