Eight inmates have died at Kern County Sheriff’s Office jails this year, according to information posted only on the sheriff’s website.
KCSO hasn’t issued news releases to local media outlets noting the inmates’ deaths this year. It’s mandated to publicly post in-custody deaths after Assembly Bill 2761 passed last year.
KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza defended KCSO’s decision to only post information on its website because it’s state law. She noted everyone — not just media organizations — has access to the information on their website.
“Any information that can be released will be released in that way,” Meza continued in an email.
AB 2761, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2022, said an agency with jurisdiction over local jails must “post specified information” about the death. It goes on to list certain facts, while adding they must be posted on an agency’s “internet website.”
Here are the people who have died in custody this year. The manner of death is undetermined, except where it is listed.
Sept. 4: A 31-year-old white man died in the Mojave Jail.
Aug. 25: A 60-year-old Black man died at a medical treatment facility.
July 6: A 54-year-old Hispanic man died at a medical treatment facility.
May 3: A 25-year-old white man died at Lerdo’s Justice Facility.
April 21: A 34-year-old white man died at Lerdo’s Justice Facility.
Feb. 6: A 42-year-old white man died at Lerdo’s Pre-Trial Facility. He died of natural causes, KCSO’s website states.
Feb. 3: A 24-year-old Hispanic man died at Lerdo’s Pre-Trial Facility.
Jan. 20: A 42-year-old Asian man died at Lerdo’s Pre-Trial Facility.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.