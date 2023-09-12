Lerdo pretrial (copy)

The Lerdo Pre-Trial Security Facility opened in 1987. This is a file photo from 2012. 

 TBC

Eight inmates have died at Kern County Sheriff’s Office jails this year, according to information posted only on the sheriff’s website.

KCSO hasn’t issued news releases to local media outlets noting the inmates’ deaths this year. It’s mandated to publicly post in-custody deaths after Assembly Bill 2761 passed last year.

