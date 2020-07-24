The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced eight new COVID-19 deaths and 1,038 new cases Friday morning.
That puts Kern's coronavirus-related fatalities at 123 while the total case count stands at 13,360, according to county data. Of those cases, 5,193 individuals have recovered from the virus and 7,895 are recuperating at home, according to Kern public health.
There are 257 patients being treated at local hospitals, 57 of which are in the ICU, according to the California Department of Public Health.
