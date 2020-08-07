The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 285 additional local cases Friday morning.
Total virus-related deaths in Kern are now at 160, according to county data. The health department has now reported 22,019 cases locally since the first was announced in Kern on March 13.
Of those cases, 6,807 individuals have recovered from the virus while 14,785 are recuperating at home, according to county data.
State data shows 222 COVID-19 patients being treated at Kern County hospitals, 76 of which are in the ICU.
Covid...."A death that comes via slow painful suffocation for minutes, hours, perhaps days.” Wear a mask....most of the ventilated folks in ICU now are not the elderly .....they die at home or in facilities with do not intubate orders ..Boris what was the age of those eight people?.....get all the facts and report back to us...that meaningless little ratio of yours is pretty worthless at this point in the pandemic.....
The death rate still stays steady at .7%. The question in how many of those deaths did the individuals have comorbidity issues that exacerbated the COVID 19?
An explosion in Lebanon. 135 dead, 5000 injured. Dramatic, gets lots of attention. An explosion of virus in our country EVERY DAY. 1,200 DEAD every day this week! 60,000 injured (infected). WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE BY THIS PRESIDENT AND HIS MINIONS? OH"IT IS WHAT IT IS" He says.
