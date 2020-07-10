Eight more deaths from COVID-19 and 216 new cases of the virus were reported by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Friday morning, marking three straight days of new case counts over 200.
That brings total deaths to 97 and total cases to 6,205.
The eight deaths happened over the past two weeks, according to detailed county data, but were first publicly reported Friday.
As of Thursday, 217 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 61 were in the ICU, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.
(2) comments
maybe they need to tell us more than once what's going on and what their scheme to get their pandemic hot mess under control .....and turn off the faux news... Sean and Tucker just isn't working....now I need to go outside and hang my Resist flag upside down.....I'll never get to take that cruse at this rate...
Not until November, friend. It will all clear up then.
