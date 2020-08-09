Bakersfield Police issued eight citations and impounded eight vehicles for reckless driving Saturday night and Sunday morning as they worked to combat reckless driving and street racing.
Officers made 11 traffic enforcement stops between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., BPD reported in a news release. Vehicles involved in reckless driving are impounded for 30 days.
Police ask that anyone with information about illegal street racing call 327-7111.
(1) comment
Thank you officers. Keep up the good work.
