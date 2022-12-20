 Skip to main content
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene

A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers.

Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.

