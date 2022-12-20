8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene

A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers.
Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
Officers “contacted” the man and fired at him, but he dodged the gunfire and ran west toward Daniels Lane and Union Avenue, the news release added. The man was holding a handgun, the BPD’s statement added.
BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair declined to say why police “contacted” the victim and what led to officers firing their weapons because the investigation is ongoing. It would be “premature” for him to “speculate” because gathering witness statements, surveillance footage and evidence is incomplete, he added.
The man, whose name has not been released, then encountered additional officers called to the scene. That’s when another burst of gunfire erupted and the man died, the news release said.
Pair also declined to say whether the man fired back at police officers until an investigation concludes.
Eight police officers fired their weapons, and all were wearing body-worn cameras, the news release said. Footage will be released to the public.
The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation concludes, the news release added.
Anyone with information about this incident may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
