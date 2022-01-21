73-year-old Bakersfield man pleads not guilty Friday to attempted murder charge

A 73-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday on charges he attempted to murder his former girlfriend.
Martin Williams is accused of having shot his ex-girlfriend several times Monday before fleeing from the scene in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the BPD added. He was arrested Wednesday in the 4600 block of Mountain Vista Drive.
Williams’ bail was set at $1.1 million. Prosecutors had requested no bail, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email.
His pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.