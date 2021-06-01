7-year-old girl dies in crash just outside Edwards Air Force Base

A 7-year-old girl died in a crash just outside the gate of Edwards Air Force Base late Sunday night, according to a coroner's report.
Mireya Indica Anguiano died after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed and overturned at 11:10, according to the Kern County Coroner's office. She was the passenger of a vehicle traveling east on Rosamond Boulevard just west of the base's west gate. The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol in Bishop.
Anguiano was a resident of Moses Lake, Wash., according to the coroner.