The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 12 new COVID-19 cases within county borders Wednesday morning.
There have now been 692 positive cases reported by the department since March 13. The health department has announced four deaths during that time, while nine non-county residents have tested positive when visiting Kern.
There have been 293 county residents who've recovered from coronavirus.
Of the 683 county residents who have tested positive, 351 come from the east Bakersfield region, according to the health department's county tracking map. Other regions include west Bakersfield (211 positive cases), valley (84), mountain (19) and desert (18).
(2) comments
Well said Mr Truth.
Assuming those charts above are accurate, we can conclude a number of things:
1) The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 peaked on April 15th (29) and has decreased ever since (now at 21).
2) The total number of ‘Active’ Covid-19 cases (total diagnosed cases minus recovered cases) also peaked on April 15th (423) and has since declined to 386.
3) The “Infection Curve” has “Flattened” substantially in Kern County.
This raises some VERY significant questions:
What makes Matt Constantine think our local hospitals will be overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients 6 MONTHS FROM NOW?!
What is Mr. Constantine NOT telling us?
Have the lock-downs failed?
Has there been some deadly mutation of the virus that’s not here yet, but will strike us in 6 months?
Has the incubation period of Covid-19 morphed into a 6-month Asymptomatic nightmare?
Frankly, the County Board of Supervisors was derelict in their duties for not getting answers to these questions before handing over $2 million from an already broke (and getting broker by the day) county for an emergency Field Hospital.
Kern County citizens (and taxpayers) deserve answers to these questions.
