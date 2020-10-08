Kern County Public Health Services announced 67 new coronavirus cases Thursday morning.
Kern's totals stand at 32,751 cases and 387 deaths since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports that 21,632 people have recovered from or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that 62 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 12 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.