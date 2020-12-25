Kern County Public Health Services reported 605 new coronavirus cases Friday morning, with no new deaths.
In total, 63,044 Kern County residents have contracted COVID-19, and 485 have died from the virus.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 7,536 people up to age 17; 38,859 people ages 18 to 49; 11,241 people ages 50 to 64; 5,382 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 326 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern and 69 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."