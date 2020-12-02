PG&E photo (copy)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company said it could shut off power to 600 customers in Kern County Wednesday night because of a strong, dry offshore wind that’s forecasted in the area starting at 5 p.m. 

PG&E said in a news release that the potential power shutoff would be in order reduce the risk of wildfire stemming from energized power lines.

PG&E said it has given advance notice to customers in areas that could be impacted Wednesday night in Kern.

The news release also stated that it is opening a Community Resource Center at the Lebec Post Office located on 2132 Lebec Road from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The center will provide accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, WiFi, bottled water, grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks.