5th District Court of Appeal finds right to fair trial not violated when Pledge of Allegiance recited

The 5th District Court of Appeal ruled that the voluntary recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in a Kern County courtroom did not violate a defendant’s right to a fair trial.
On May 9, 2019, a jury convicted Francisco Mendoza of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, violating a domestic violence court order and resisting arrest, according to the Kern County District’s Attorney’s Office.
Mendoza had already been convicted for battery against his mother and was on probation, the DA’s office said.
His parents had an active restraining order against him when he shoved his elderly father on the ground and attempted to kick the father in the head before fleeing from Delano Police, the Kern DA’s office said in a news release.
The lawyer for the defendant had filed a motion asking that the court not conduct a voluntary practice of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, calling it “offensive, unpatriotic, and in poor taste,” the DA’s office reported. The trial judge in Kern County denied the motion and conducted the Pledge of Allegiance for all those who wished to participate.
Following a trial and conviction, the judge sentenced Mendoza to three years in state prison. Mendoza appealed the conviction, stating that the court’s recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance violated his right to a fair trial.
On Monday, the 5th District Court of Appeal said it “simply disagreed” that the recitation of the pledge “damaged the integrity of the tribunal” and noted that reciting the pledge was “voluntary.”
“A criminal jury trial is the best example of the ‘liberty and justice for all’ that our nation is founded upon,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “The recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by judges and jurors entrusted to defend these principles does not deprive a defendant of a fair trial. On the contrary, the values embodied in the Pledge are what make our system of justice the gold standard throughout the world.”