5th annual Strides for CJD set for Sunday

Auturo Salvador speaks to the crowd on behalf of his father, who died six years earlier from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, at the 2019 Strides for CJD. Lavonne C. Hall stands behind him.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Community members, family and friends of those affected by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease are invited to gather at Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday for the fifth annual Strides for CJD Bakersfield.

The event features a 1.1-mile leisure walk and 5K run and allows participants to pay tribute to those affected by this rare, fatal brain disorder within a group of illnesses called prion diseases, according to organizers of the event in a news release. CJD is caused by “prions,” proteins that can misfold in the brain with devastating effects, including rapid mental and physical deterioration. CJD is the most common of the “prion diseases” and is invariably fatal.

