5th annual Strides for CJD set for Sunday

Community members, family and friends of those affected by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease are invited to gather at Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday for the fifth annual Strides for CJD Bakersfield.
The event features a 1.1-mile leisure walk and 5K run and allows participants to pay tribute to those affected by this rare, fatal brain disorder within a group of illnesses called prion diseases, according to organizers of the event in a news release. CJD is caused by “prions,” proteins that can misfold in the brain with devastating effects, including rapid mental and physical deterioration. CJD is the most common of the “prion diseases” and is invariably fatal.
The walk is being held in honor of longtime former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall, who died just weeks after receiving his diagnosis in 2018.
The organizers of the event shared the story of Hall's diagnosis in an announcement for Sunday's walk:
On the morning of April 17, 2018, the Hall Ambulance founder was leading his company’s bi-weekly operations meeting. After completing the pledge of allegiance, Hall took his seat and started shuffling reports from one stack to another for no apparent rhyme or reason. The room, filled with paramedics, the company’s medical director, his wife and managers, fell quiet with a sense that something was not quite right. When he started to speak, he made no sense. Hall was taken to the emergency room out of fear he was having a cerebral incident or stroke, but all the tests returned negative.
Harvey Hall's wife, Lavonne Hall, was informed that her husband had a prion disease that was untreatable and rapidly progressing. Harvey Hall was admitted to Cedars-Sinai, where they ran additional tests, and the diagnosis was ultimately confirmed by the Mayo Clinic, which provided the definitive diagnosis of the sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.
Just two weeks and seven hours following his diagnosis, a few minutes past midnight on the morning of May 19, Hall died from CJD.
Under Lavonne Hall’s leadership, Strides for CJD Bakersfield and Team Big H in Memory of Harvey L. Hall have raised more than $319,000 to help fight the disease.
Team Big H has been named the top fundraising team in the United States for five years in a row, thanks to the support of the Hall family, the company’s business partners, employees and community support.
This year's walk is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza, which is located on the concourse of the Icardo Center at CSUB.
On-site registration will start then. The event is $35 for adults, and $25 for children 12 and under. The 1.1-mile leisure walk begins at 10 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude with a barbecue lunch for registered participants beginning at 11:15 a.m.
For more information, visit strides4cjd.com and click on the Bakersfield event.