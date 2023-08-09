Jermale Keeton_500013294

 Courtesy of BPD

People who provide police with valuable information in the shooting death of a man killed earlier this year on Wible Road could receive $5,000 as reward money.

Kern Secret Witness assigned $5,000 to the shooting death of Jermale Keeton, who died in the 2500 block of Wible Road on Jan. 13. 

