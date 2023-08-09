People who provide police with valuable information in the shooting death of a man killed earlier this year on Wible Road could receive $5,000 as reward money.
Kern Secret Witness assigned $5,000 to the shooting death of Jermale Keeton, who died in the 2500 block of Wible Road on Jan. 13.
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking help to find suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Benavente at 661-326-3876 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.
Editor's note: This article was updated Thursday, Aug. 8, 2023, after BPD issued a correction saying the reward money offered in this case is $5,000.