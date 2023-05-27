A man who's accused of asking for sex from police officers posing as a 15-year-old girl online was arrested.
Donald Allmon, 58, was talking with a girl online and offered her drugs to meet up with her and have sex, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote.
Allmon went on Tuesday to meet up with who he thought was a girl, but instead met up with police, a news release. Allmon was arrested in the 2100 block of Buena Vista Street after police said he tried to avoid officers on his bicycle.
Allmon was booked on suspicion of contacting a minor for sex, furnishing a minor with marijuana, having drugs and resisting a peace officer.