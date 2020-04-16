There have been 574 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kern County, according to updated data provided by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Thursday morning.
The health department unveiled a COVID-19 dashboard that provides new data such as active county cases (359), local hospitalizations (22) and patients isolated and recovering at home (337). Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 203 individuals have recovered, according to public health.
Local COVID-19 statistics can be found at kernpublichealth.com.
The department said because of the new dashboard and the increased time it takes to update data, fresh numbers will be provided once daily at 10 a.m. Previously, data was updated twice on weekdays.
“In an attempt to bring more thorough and meaningful data we are moving to a once-a-day update,” said Kern public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
Two hundred eighty-three of the positive county cases have come from east Bakersfield while 183 have come from the western region of the city. Sixty-eight have been reported from the valley portion of the county, while 15 have been identified in the mountain and 16 in the desert regions.
when you go to the site ........ has the daily new cases really slowed that much in the last 3 or 4 days?.... a very good thing ......or is something else going on?
change the colors of that dashboard.....that pukegreen is too jarring and depressing
23 millon jobs lost...now all the job gains from Obama are gone....Trumps America
For all delusions liberals without a clue, I have two questions: Who caused this global pandemic?
Can you even bring yourself to say it?
