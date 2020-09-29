The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
That brings total cases to 32,083 while the number of virus-related deaths remained at 369.
In an estimated 20,746 of those cases, the individual has recovered from the illness, according to county public health data.
State data shows there are currently 71 local hospitalizations for COVID-19 with 14 of those patients being treated in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Correction, 8.782 per 1000 in 2019.
8.872 deaths per 1000 in the Uniates States in 2019, 8.880 deaths per 1000 in the United States in 2020 during a huge pandemic.
