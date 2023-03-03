5-vehicle pileup in downtown Bakersfield leads to 1 dying, 1 injured

A five-car crash in downtown Bakersfield led to one Bakersfield man dying Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Gurwinder Singh, 24, was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor attached to a trailer at an unknown speed when he crashed into a GMC Sierra on Highway 58 and H Street, which caused a chain of crashes, CHP wrote. The GMC driver, a 55-year-old man, died after Singh crashed into him, a news release said.
Singh, of Lodi, also crashed into a Toyota Tacoma, which caused it to overturn onto its side and also collided into a trailer attached to a Volvo, CHP said. The Volvo, driven by a 40-year-old Salt Lake City man, crashed into a Bakersfield man driving a 2014 Peterbuilt.
Singh was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash, CHP added.