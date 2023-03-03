 Skip to main content
5-vehicle pileup in central Bakersfield leads to 1 dying, 1 injured

A five-car crash in central Bakersfield led to one Bakersfield man dying Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gurwinder Singh, 24, was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor attached to a trailer at an unknown speed when he crashed into a GMC Sierra on Highway 58 and H Street, which caused a chain of crashes, CHP wrote. The GMC driver, a 55-year-old man, died after Singh crashed into him, a news release said.

