The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new deaths and 182 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings Kern's case count since the pandemic began to 37,323. There have been 437 deaths.
Public Health reports that 17,923 people have recovered from their illness, and 9,090 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 86 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Monday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.