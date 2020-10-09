Five new deaths and 89 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday morning by Kern County Public Health Services.
A total of 392 people have died and 32,840 cases have been reported in Kern since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports that nearly 22,000 people have recovered from or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 11 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.