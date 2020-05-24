Bakersfield Police arrested five drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that took place Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A total of 891 vehicles were screened by officers during the checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue, BPD reported.
In addition to the DUI arrests, 25 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 14 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
Forty-two vehicles were seized as a result of the checkpoint. Of those, 29 were impounded and 13 were released to licensed drivers.
BPD urges the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.
