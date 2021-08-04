5 arrested in attempted carjacking, shooting

A man was shot and wounded and five people were arrested Monday in what police say was a carjacking attempt at a market in downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation alert in the 1100 block of Pershing Street at about 12:30 p.m. Officers received a second alert indicating that an adult male had been shot.
Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the business. He appeared to have sustained a non-life threatening wound and was taken to a hospital.
Police found several suspects had tried to carjack the victim. When the victim attempted to drive away, one of the suspects fired into his vehicle, striking him. The suspects then fled.
At about 1 p.m., police received a report of someone brandishing a firearm and following a woman driving. Police were in contact with the woman and giving her instructions so police could intercept the suspects. Police then made a traffic stop at Baker and East 19th streets and arrested five suspects, two adults and three juveniles.
All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, attempted carjacking, aggravated assault with a firearm and brandishing weapons.