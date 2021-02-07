A street racing enforcement operation held Saturday night into Sunday morning resulted in five arrests and 28 citations — and included a pursuit in which two people were injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD and California Highway Patrol officers conducted the operation from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to try to combat crimes related to street racing.
Of the five arrests, three were on suspicion of driving under the influence. Twenty-nine vehicles were impounded. One stolen vehicle was seized.
Law enforcement said it received more than 40 calls for service related to reckless driving and illegal street racing Saturday night.
About 300 street racers blocked a road. Police said numerous citizens called 911 saying they were stuck in traffic on Buck Owens Boulevard because of street racers, and it took officers from both agencies to move the vehicles. One motorist who called, according to BPD, was trying to get a child in need of medical aid to the hospital.
Also, a driver who failed to stop led officers on a short vehicle pursuit, then collided with another vehicle, leaving two people with what police called minor injuries. The driver of the pursued vehicle, Fernando Velasquez, 20, fled but was taken into custody, according to BPD. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading arrest causing injury, hit and run causing injury, reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about illegal street racing or reckless driving call BPD at 327-7111 or the CHP Bakersfield Office at 396-6600.