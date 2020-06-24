A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Lone Pine, 80 miles north of Ridgecrest, was felt in Bakersfield on Wednesday morning, just a little more than a week ahead of the anniversary of the Ridgecrest earthquakes last summer.
The U.S. Geological Survey website reports the quake occurred at 10:40 a.m.
People reported on social media receiving an alert on their mobile phones just after the quake warning them to take cover.
