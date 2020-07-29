The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 448 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Meanwhile, state data shows that COVID-19 cases in local ICUs reached an all-time high Tuesday of 76, out of a total 265 hospitalized cases.
There have now been 17,344 total COVID-19 cases identified in Kern during the pandemic. The county has confirmed 135 virus-related deaths during that time.
