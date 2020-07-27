The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 442 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
That puts the total local case count at 15,013 since the first was announced in Kern on March 13. There have also been 123 confirmed virus-related deaths during that time, according to county data.
A total of 5,353 individuals have recovered from the virus, the county says. There are 9,350 patients recuperating at home.
According to state data, there are 248 patients being treated at Kern County hospitals, 62 of which are in the ICU.
