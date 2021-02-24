The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying four teens related to a burglary investigation.
The incident happened Jan. 20 in the 3300 block of Truxtun Avenue, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspects as:
• a white male with a slim build, brown hair, wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and black/red shoes;
• a white male with a slim build, brown hair, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes;
• a Hispanic male with a slim build, black hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes; and
• a white male with a medium build, wearing a black knit cap, a black T-shirt with white lettering, dark pants and brown shoes.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Barrales at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.